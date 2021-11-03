Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSMGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.