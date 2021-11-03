Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MSMGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
