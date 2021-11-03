Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.06

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 13614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

