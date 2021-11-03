GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.27 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $49.64 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001279 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,705,075 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

