GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $115.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Shares of GXO traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 594,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,601,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

