HaloDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $75,700.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00081281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,067.77 or 1.00035933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.29 or 0.07207993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

