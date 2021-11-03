Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of HALO opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

