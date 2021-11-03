Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 31 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 16.93 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

