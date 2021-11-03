Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.