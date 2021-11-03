Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,414 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of Healthpeak Properties worth $58,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.30). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.