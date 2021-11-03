Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

