Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Update

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 562,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

