Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

HTWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.69. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.