Helmet.insure 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $583,272.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $583,272.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,977.06 or 0.99727560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.02 or 0.07250655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,651,933 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

