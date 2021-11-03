HempCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $5,898.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,550.30 or 1.00161725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00765133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,957,482 coins and its circulating supply is 263,822,332 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.