Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 1,359,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

