Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits Market Cap of $37.66 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $37.66 million and $267,406.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

