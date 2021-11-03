Hifi Finance Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $128.16 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

