Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $10.64. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 15,741 shares.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

