Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.750-$0.810 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.75-0.81 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

