HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HMG stock remained flat at $$17.41 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

