Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.