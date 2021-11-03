Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 190,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hologic by 628.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,518 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 185,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,983. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

