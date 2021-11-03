Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $1.07 million worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

