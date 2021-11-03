HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 87,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,793,754. HP has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.39.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

