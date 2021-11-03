HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $326.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.08.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock opened at $787.33 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $288.48 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.29 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

