HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $356-358 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.52 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $767.08.

HUBS stock traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.74. The stock had a trading volume of 766,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $312.39 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $723.98 and a 200 day moving average of $619.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.60 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

