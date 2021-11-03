Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,410.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $58,410.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

