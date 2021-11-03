ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ICF International has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

