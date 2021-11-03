ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

