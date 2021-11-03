ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.49. 32,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,545. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

