ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of ICLR stock traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.49. 32,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,545. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
