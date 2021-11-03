IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $231.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.01. IDEX has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

