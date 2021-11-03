II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.31.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 1,138,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.