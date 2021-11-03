Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

11/1/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Illinois Tool’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product offerings, buyouts and the policy of rewarding shareholders. Its enterprise initiatives are expected to aid operating margin by more than 100 bps in 2021. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 0.98% and 1.57%, respectively. The company expects raw material and supply-chain constraints to continue playing spoilsport. It lowered sales growth and earnings projections to 13-14% and $8.30-$8.50 per share, respectively, for 2021. Price/costs impact on the operating margin is expected to be an adverse 150 bps. The operating margin is expected to be 23.5-24.5%, lower than 24.5-25.5% mentioned previously.”

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $206.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $212.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $261.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $231.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Illinois Tool Works is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.

ITW traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $226.49.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.