Illuvium (ILV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.82 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,210.64 or 0.01918406 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $777.89 million and $124.82 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,549 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

