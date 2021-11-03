Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 8.1%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 3,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several brokerages have commented on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imago BioSciences stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 534,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.60% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

