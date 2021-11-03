Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $79.75.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $750,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

