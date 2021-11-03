Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.

Impinj stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $750,566. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impinj stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

