Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,552. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.82% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.