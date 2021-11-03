Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.65

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.65 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

