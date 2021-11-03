Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.92. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,522,136 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 105.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.