Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 14,162 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATEN stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 2,678,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,921. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

