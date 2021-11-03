Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $14,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
