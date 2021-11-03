Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $14,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

