Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 10,515 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 2,268,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

