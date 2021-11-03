Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. 955,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

