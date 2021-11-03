Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 125,324 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.
NYSE:ELF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 865,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
