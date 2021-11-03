Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 125,324 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 865,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

