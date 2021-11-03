Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.