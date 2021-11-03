Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.20. 376,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $528.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.03 and its 200-day moving average is $382.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

