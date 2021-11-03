Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 49,440 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $794,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

