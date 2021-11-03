Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 26,487 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 457,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,070. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

