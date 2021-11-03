Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) PT Raised to $10.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 168.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:IINN opened at $3.72 on Monday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

